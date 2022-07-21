Rachel Stevens turns up the glamour in silky dress after shock marriage split The S Club 7 star looked incredible

Rachel Stevens looked incredible when she stepped out on Wednesday, attending ITV's summer party at the Sanderson hotel in London.

The former S Club 7 member rocked a stunning cream silk gown for the occasion which boasted flared sleeves and a stunning pink, red and green floral print. The elegant ensemble was accessorised with a fabulous matching white shoulder bag.

The star also added a pair of stylish tanned heels and a statement gold watch to the stunning look.

Rachel's chestnut tresses were styled in subtle summer waves and her makeup was perfectly in-keeping with her fabulous look as she opted for dark eye makeup and nude lipstick.

Rachel looked sensational © Goff Photos

The mother-of-two joined fellow celebrities Christine Lampard and Helen Skelton who also looked spectacular for the glamorous evening.

If you want to replicate Rachel's stunning look you could try H&M's fabulous floral maxi dress which is currently on sale.

Long satin dress, £20.00, H&M

The stunning appearance comes just weeks after the former Strictly contestant announced her split from husband of 12 years, Alex Bourne.

Announcing the news to fans on Instagram, the 44-year-old penned a heartfelt statement which read: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other." She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

Rachel announced the news on Instagram

Rachel was inundated with support from her fans and the day after she announced the news, she took to social media again thanking followers for their support.

She penned: "I just wanted to say thank you so much for all your messages of love and support. It means so much [heart emoji]."

News of the split came just a month before they were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary with one another. Rachel and Alex were childhood sweethearts, and they married in 2009. They are doting parents to two daughters, Amelie, 11, and eight-year-old Minnie.

