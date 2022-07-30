Louise Redknapp looks flawless in crop top following epic transformation The former Eternal singer looked so chic!

Louise Redknapp knows to rock an ensemble whether it be casual or something a bit fancier, and she demonstrated that in a small video on Saturday.

MORE: Louise Redknapp fights back tears at son Charley's birthday party ahead of his Stateside move

The former Eternal singer appeared to be at a festival, and was styling out a stunning outfit consisting of a white shirt and a pair of skinny jeans. But needing a change of style, Louise headed for a nearby port-a-loo in order to change. The star hopped in, and when she came out she had a completely new look – complete with daring crop top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in crop top following glamorous transformation

Alongside the striking fashion choice, she also now wore a blazer with a neon-yellow lining and a pair of flared trousers that was finished off with a pair of black stilettos.

MORE: Louise Redknapp and ex-husband Jamie share emotional messages for this special reason

SEE: Louise Redknapp wears slinkiest outfit ever as she performs for heartfelt reason

"Lou in a loo… the glamour," she joked in the caption.

Her followers were stunned with the transformation, as one enthused: "This outfit!!!! Gorgeous my girl," and a second added: "Love this outfit Lou!"

A third simply wrote: "The glamour," with a fourth saying: "You're so incredibly beautiful Louise and a very sexy lady," and a fifth teased her over the neon as they jested: "I thought you were in hi vis for a minute."

Louise rocked a casual style

Earlier this week, Louise marked her eldest son's, Charley, 18th birthday – and she made sure to do so in an extravagant mini-dress.

WOW: Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she bares toned stomach in crop top

LOOK: Louise Redknapp delights fan in sassy low-rise jeans and crop top

The petal-printed mini number featured a high neckline, exaggerated puffed sleeves, and a cinched waist that highlighted her curves. But her frock didn't come cheap as it came with the astonishing price tag of £942.

Louise finished off her outfit with black heels and an oversized clutch bag. She styled her hair in a sleek half-up style and added dramatic eye makeup and a glossy lip.

She then transformed for a glamorous appearance

The Let's Go Round Again singer captioned the sweet picture: "To my big boy @charley_redknapp I can’t put into words how much I love you, and how proud I am of you.

SEE: Louise Redknapp embraces the heatwave in ab-baring crop top and sporty shorts

WOW: Louise Redknapp looks sensational in lacy white dress alongside her sons

"I can't believe this time 18 years ago you came into my world, you're my best friend, my rock and have been right by my side since the day you were born. you mean the world to me and I'll be there to for you in this next chapter in life driving you mad being over protective and probably jumping on a plane every weekend to Arizona.

"Enjoy your day and night, I'll allow you to make a mess in the kitchen today… just this once!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.