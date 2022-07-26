Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she bares toned stomach in crop top The 47-year-old was pictured with a famous friend

Louise Redknapp and a host of famous friends stepped out for a very special occasion on Monday.

The 47-year-old was included in the line-up to perform at Flackstock – a festival held in honour of the late Caroline Flack to raise awareness of mental health.

Louise pulled out all the stops for the event. She posed for a snapshot with fellow performer Natalie Imbruglia, with both ladies looking incredible for the show.

While Natalie opted for a gorgeous electric blue dress featuring sheer panelling, Louise chose a casual but chic look.

Louise posed backstage with Natalie Imbruglia at Flackstock

The mum-of-two bared her impressive abs in a pair of tight jeans, black crop top and an oversized white shirt. She wore her long hair half tied back, with a small bun on the top of her head.

A number of famous faces took part in the one-day festival, which was held at Englefield House in Pangbourne. Performers included Keith Lemon, Pixie Lott, Paddy McGuiness, Dermot O'Leary and Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

A number of Caroline's friends took part in the event

It's no secret that Louise works hard to maintain her incredible figure. She also recently lifted the lid on her non-surgical beauty treatments that help her maintain her lean silhouette.

Louise is a fan of Lipoform, a non-surgical body treatment that sculpts and tightens the skin. While Louise loves Lipoform for ultra-smooth, firm legs she also works out – hard – to achieve her enviable physique.

Louise loves high-intensity workouts

Her PT Bradley Simmonds previously told HELLO! when he was training with the star that she loved high-intensity workouts such as boxing, finishing her workouts with a gruelling core session.

"When me and Louise were training really hard, we were training three to four times a week," Bradley said. " She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout."

The star has an enviable figure

Louise has also shared a love of Pilates in the past, writing on Instagram: "I had a fab time - not gonna lie it hurt a bit [crying laughing emoji] but felt good to be back... feel loads better even after just one session!"

