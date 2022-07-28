Louise Redknapp fights back tears at son Charley's birthday party ahead of his Stateside move The singer shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp fought back the tears as she paid tribute to her eldest son Charley at his 18th birthday on Wednesday. The 47-year-old shared a video clip from the party, showing her overcome with emotion.

"Happy 18th Chaz I love you all the world! @charley_redknapp," she wrote in the caption. "It's an emotional one! Xxx."

The celebrations were particularly special as both Louise and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp are preparing to bid farewell to their eldest child, who is pursuing a career in sports in Arizona.

"Everyone who's been at the house today has been in his life for a very long time and mean the world to him, so thank you for all coming and enjoying today," she said in the clip.

Looking emotional, she added: "I know you're going to have an amazing night tonight when you leave us oldies and I couldn't be prouder and love this human more than I do."

Louise shared this emotional post

Earlier on, the singer shared a series of throwback photos of the mother-and-son duo as she confessed she was going to miss her firstborn when he leaves for America.

"To my big boy I can't put into words how much I love you, and how proud I am of you [heart emoji]," she wrote. "I can't believe this time 18 years ago you came into my world, you're my best friend, my rock and have been right by my side since the day you were born.

"You mean the world to me and I’ll be there too for you in this next chapter in life driving you mad being over protective and probably jumping on a plane every weekend to Arizona."

She added: "Enjoy your day and night, I'll allow you to make a mess in the kitchen today… just this once! My superstar! Happy 18th Birthday Chaz… Love Mum Xxxx."

Jamie and Louise are also parents to son Beau, 13. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

