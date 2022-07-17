Louise Redknapp embraces the heatwave in ab-baring crop top and sporty shorts The star hit the DJ decks at Out Inn the Cotswolds festival

Louise Redknapp posed up a storm on Saturday, taking to Instagram in a black crop top and sporty shorts while on holiday with friends - and we can't get enough of her sporty-Spice inspired look.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp layered her all-black ensemble with a monochrome crochet cardigan, looking tanned and toned as she took to the DJ decks at small music festival Out Inn The Cotswolds. Styling her honey blonde hair into beachy waves, Louise added a lashing of mascara and rosy blush to complete her natural beauty glow.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp dances in ab-baring crop top at Cotswolds festival

Sharing a series of snaps behind-the-scenes, the 47-year-old star penned: "Out out in the Cotswolds," pouting at the camera as she posed arm-in-arm with her friends alongside a table laden with drinks.

Louise was a guest DJ at the small summer festival

If you're wondering how the former Eternal singer achieved her super sculpted physique, Louise has previously lifted the lid on her non-surgical beauty treatments that help her maintain her lean silhouette.

Louise is a fan of Lipoform, a non-surgical body treatment that sculpts and tightens the skin. While Louise loves Lipoform for ultra-smooth, firm legs she also works out – hard – to achieve her enviable physique.

Her PT Bradley Simmonds told HELLO! when he was training with the star, Louise loved high-intensity workouts such as boxing, finishing her workouts with a gruelling core session.

The former Eternal singer looked incredible in black shorts and a crop top

"When me and Louise were training really hard, we were training three to four times a week," Bradley said. "She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout."

Louise has also shared a love of Pilates in the past, writing on Instagram: "I had a fab time - not gonna lie it hurt a bit [crying laughing emoji] but felt good to be back... feel loads better even after just one session!"

