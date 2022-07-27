Sales soar for the £28 Love Island sexy air hostess outfit - all the details 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Tuesday night's Love Island, we saw all the Islanders take part in a challenge which saw all the girls wear a sexy (but still chic) Air Hostess costume.

If you're wondering where the outfit was from, it's Ann Summers. That's right, the tiny red two-piece was so popular with the girls, they kept them on for some time after the challenge wrapped.

Red air hostess costume, £28, Ann Summers

According to the Ann Summers website, these outfits are selling fast and the size small has already sold out. It's worth noting that the set is available up to a size XXL.

The description reads: "Join your own mile-high club in the Air Hostess Outfit. This complete look includes a high-waist stretch mini, zipping up at the back and a cropped tie-top, edged with metallic gold tone trim, complete with an embroidered wing badge and necktie. Fasten up and enjoy your take-off and landing."

Indiyah welcomes the boys on board

The reviews are all very good, but one gave a helpful suggestion, writing: "Fantastic - very hot! Sizing is accurate. Maybe needs a hat though?"

At £28 this won't break the bank, so if you're wanting to copy the Love Island girls this summer, this is the outfit for you. Don't forget your red lippy!

