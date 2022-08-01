Holly Willoughby shares incredibly relatable dilemma in candid new video The star took to social media

Holly Willoughby took to social media with an incredibly candid video as she watched the incredible Lionesses match against Germany in the Euros final on Sunday.

MORE: Holly Willoughby seriously divides fans with new photo of son Chester

The This Morning host filmed herself laying on what appeared to be her sofa, in a stylish pair of pink floral pyjamas as she shared with fans a major dilemma she had whilst enjoying the game.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby makes candid confession during England game

Chatting to the camera, the 41-year-old said: "It's so stressful, I think I'm going to have to go and eat some ice cream, because that's the only thing I can do to get through this next 20 minutes because if this goes to penalties, I'm not sure I've got enough ice cream in the freezer."

READ: Holly Willoughby shares candid photo from bed at start of summer holiday

SEE: Holly Willoughby's marriage confession: 'You have to work hard'

Captioning the video, she penned: "Come on England, #lionesses #icecream."

Holly also update her Stories throughout the match

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the hilarious post. One fan penned: "Hello Holly, they have done it. Get that ice cream out, looking beautiful girl."

A second said: "Couldn't agree more, watching from behind a pillow!" A third added: "This is literally a mood holls."

A fourth replied: "Same here. I’m on the edge of my seat, going to grab some ice cream right now. I really hope this doesn’t go to penalties #comeoneengland."

The star jetted off to Portugal

The update came just as Holly and her family-of-four jetted off on an idyllic summer holiday.

The ITV star opted for a very private location to soak up the sun in Quinta do Lago, a gated community and golf resort located in Portugal.

The incredible destination features award-winning golf courses, a boutique hotel and its very own private beach making it the perfect getaway for the star.

Holly kicked off her break by sharing what she had been reading

Holly's holiday location was revealed by one of her team, as they shared they were also out in the beautiful area.

Holly's makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill reshared a post from a colleague showing them in a breathtaking desert, alongside a caption which read: "5:30am start." To Which Patsy replied: "What a day…with a great crew."

Patsy also posted a stunning image of the sun setting and penned: "About last night." The incredible shot was so beautiful, showing nearby trees shrouded in the darkness with the sun dipping below the horizon.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.