Celebrities wearing floral dresses: From Reese Witherspoon to Michelle Keegan, Frankie Bridge & MORE

Megan Bull
Updating your summer wardrobe? Take fashion inspiration from the celebs and shop the floral dresses loved by Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Keegan, Frankie Bridge and more.
Floral dresses are all the rage right now, and our favourite celebs are getting in on the new season trend! Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Keegan, Holly Willoughby and more A-listers are adding floral dresses to their wardrobes – and you can shop them too!
We've tracked down the exact styles worn by celebrities, and they're way more affordable than you might think. From ASOS to L.K.Bennett, Nobody's Child and Very, these floral dresses are celeb-approved and seriously chic.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese rocked the 'Connie' floral dress on her Instagram
Reese Witherspoon loves a floral print, and she included this pretty pink design in her top picks for Draper James – which also ships to the UK.
GET THE LOOK:
Connie Flutter Sleeve Dress in Flying Daisies, $99, Draper James
Michelle Keegan
Michelle has launched a number of floral designs as part of her Very collection
Michelle Keegan's Very collection is a thing of beauty! We're obsessed with this 'Wrap Halter Neck Midi Dress' which is already selling like hotcakes.
GET THE LOOK:
Wrap Halter Neck Midi Dress, £55, Very
Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby debuted a green floral dress from L.K.Bennett on This Morning
Holly Willoughby is the queen of floral dresses. Back in May, she debuted the most gorgeous green dress from L.K.Bennett on This Morning, and it's reduced in the sale.
GET THE LOOK:
Mint Floral Dress, was £329 NOW £230, L.K.Bennett
Frankie Bridge
Frankie brightened up our Instagram feeds in a ditsy print dress
Frankie Bridge is a huge fan of the eco-friendly label, Nobody's Child. The Loose Women star owns several floral styles from the brand, including the 'Felicia' which comes in an adorable blue ditsy print.
GET THE LOOK:
Felicia Blue Floral Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child
Amanda Holden
Amanda turned heads in a stunning floral dress while walking in London
We couldn't take our eyes off Amanda Holden's multi-coloured midi dress from L.K.Bennett. Turns out the perfect summer dress does exist!
GET THE LOOK:
Flo Meadow Print Contrast Collar Silk Dress, £265, L.K.Bennett
Stacey Solomon
Stacey looked lovely in lilac on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon's fashion choices are always a hit with fans, and her latest floral dress from ASOS caused quite a stir.
GET THE LOOK:
Tie Front Midi Dress, £55.99, ASOS
Fearne Cotton
Fearne has just launched the most gorgeous collection with Nobody's Child – and it's full of floral dresses
Fearne Cotton has just launched the dreamiest collaboration with Nobody's Child. Unsurprisingly one of the most popular pieces is the 'Alexa' which features short sleeves and a skimming frame.
GET THE LOOK:
Blue Alexa Midi Dress, £39, Nobody's Child
Charlotte Hawkins
Charlotte brought the sunshine to Classic FM in a yellow floral dress
Earlier this week, Charlotte Hawkins stepped out in the prettiest sunshine yellow floral dress from Ro & Zo. Shop it for £129.
GET THE LOOK:
Yellow Floral Halter Neck Tiered Dress, £129, Ro & Zo
