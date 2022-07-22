Celebrities wearing floral dresses: From Reese Witherspoon to Michelle Keegan, Frankie Bridge & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Floral dresses are all the rage right now, and our favourite celebs are getting in on the new season trend! Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Keegan, Holly Willoughby and more A-listers are adding floral dresses to their wardrobes – and you can shop them too!

RELATED: Best floral dresses for summer: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

We've tracked down the exact styles worn by celebrities, and they're way more affordable than you might think. From ASOS to L.K.Bennett, Nobody's Child and Very, these floral dresses are celeb-approved and seriously chic.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese rocked the 'Connie' floral dress on her Instagram

Reese Witherspoon loves a floral print, and she included this pretty pink design in her top picks for Draper James – which also ships to the UK.

GET THE LOOK:

Connie Flutter Sleeve Dress in Flying Daisies, $99, Draper James

MORE: Best pink dresses for summer: From Zara to ASOS, M&S & MORE

SHOP: 11 best oversized shirts to brighten up your summer wardrobe

Michelle Keegan

Michelle has launched a number of floral designs as part of her Very collection

Michelle Keegan's Very collection is a thing of beauty! We're obsessed with this 'Wrap Halter Neck Midi Dress' which is already selling like hotcakes.

GET THE LOOK:

Wrap Halter Neck Midi Dress, £55, Very

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby debuted a green floral dress from L.K.Bennett on This Morning

Holly Willoughby is the queen of floral dresses. Back in May, she debuted the most gorgeous green dress from L.K.Bennett on This Morning, and it's reduced in the sale.

GET THE LOOK:

Mint Floral Dress, was £329 NOW £230, L.K.Bennett

Frankie Bridge

Frankie brightened up our Instagram feeds in a ditsy print dress

Frankie Bridge is a huge fan of the eco-friendly label, Nobody's Child. The Loose Women star owns several floral styles from the brand, including the 'Felicia' which comes in an adorable blue ditsy print.

GET THE LOOK:

Felicia Blue Floral Midi Dress, £49, Nobody's Child

Amanda Holden

Amanda turned heads in a stunning floral dress while walking in London

We couldn't take our eyes off Amanda Holden's multi-coloured midi dress from L.K.Bennett. Turns out the perfect summer dress does exist!

GET THE LOOK:

Flo Meadow Print Contrast Collar Silk Dress, £265, L.K.Bennett

Stacey Solomon

Stacey looked lovely in lilac on Loose Women

Stacey Solomon's fashion choices are always a hit with fans, and her latest floral dress from ASOS caused quite a stir.

GET THE LOOK:

Tie Front Midi Dress, £55.99, ASOS

Fearne Cotton

Fearne has just launched the most gorgeous collection with Nobody's Child – and it's full of floral dresses

Fearne Cotton has just launched the dreamiest collaboration with Nobody's Child. Unsurprisingly one of the most popular pieces is the 'Alexa' which features short sleeves and a skimming frame.

GET THE LOOK:

Blue Alexa Midi Dress, £39, Nobody's Child

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte brought the sunshine to Classic FM in a yellow floral dress

Earlier this week, Charlotte Hawkins stepped out in the prettiest sunshine yellow floral dress from Ro & Zo. Shop it for £129.

GET THE LOOK:

Yellow Floral Halter Neck Tiered Dress, £129, Ro & Zo

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.