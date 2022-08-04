Denise Van Outen shows off killer legs for romantic date night alongside boyfriend Jimmy Barba

Denise Van Outen flaunted her incredibly toned legs as she stepped out to enjoy a date night with her new love, Jimmy Barba.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of loved-up sunset snaps showing off her flirty outfit. Dressed to the nines, Denise opted for a pair of high-waisted navy shorts and a statement pinstripe blouse in white, red, and navy.

WATCH: Denise van Outen leaves fans in tears with unexpected video

The former Big Brother contestant teamed her ensemble with a pair of silver heels, gem-encrusted earrings, and a nude manicure.

The blonde beauty elevated her look with a glamorous sweep of makeup comprised of lashings of mascara, a strong brow, and a bold pink lip. She styled her platinum blonde locks into a sleek updo for the perfect date night look.

The presenter flaunted her gym-honed legs

Joined by her new boyfriend, Jimmy Barba, Denise was pictured smiling from ear to ear as the couple enjoyed their lavish meal prepared by a private chef.

Opting for a classy oatmeal linen jacket, Jimmy, 55, looked particularly suave. He paired his fancy jacket with a partially unbuttoned white shirt, a pair of black jeans, and some dark trainers.

Denise captioned her post: "Date night @privatechefdirect_official. The most incredible meal and margaritas from this multitalented chef. Dining at home is such a lovely and special experience."

Denise and Jimmy enjoyed spicy margaritas

This isn't the first time Denise has been snapped alongside her new beau. Last month, the duo were spotted jetting out to Marbella to celebrate a family member's milestone 50th birthday.

Relishing their time spent together, Jimmy and Denise posed for a series of sweet photographs.

In one photo, Denise belied her age in a timeless black string bikini. She teamed her sultry swimwear with a bold leopard-print straw hat, some dainty gold jewellery and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

In a sweet public display of affection, she could be seen planting a tender kiss on Jimmy's forehead.

The loved-up couple jetted off to Marbella

Denise's loved-up snaps come after the actress moved on from her ex, Eddie Boxshall, after dumping him over six months ago. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

They lived together in Essex with her 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Her new beau, Jimmy, is a former stand-up comedian who now makes a living as a property developer.

