Denise Van Outen may be mending a broken heart following her split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall, but she isn't letting it show.

The TV star put her best fashion foot forward on Friday and looked incredible rocking a knitted dress and knee-high boots in a campaign shot for Wallis. Denise looked radiant in the cosy frock, which featured a bardot neckline and pearl trim embellishment, as she posed on a countertop while beaming into the camera.

WATCH: Inside Denise Van Outen's home with former fiance Eddie Boxshall

With a glowing complexion and her blonde hair worn down in curls, the actress looked like she didn't have a care in the world.

Last week, Denise confirmed she had made the "difficult decision" to end the couple's romance. Denise and Eddie – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together – were together for seven years prior to their split.

The couple lived in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

Denise looks gorgeous in her campaign shot for Wallis

In the wake of her decision to end things with Eddie, Denise's spokesperson told HELLO!: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Pearl Trim Bardot Knitted Dress, was £65, now £30, Wallis

In her original statement, the star had told fans: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

Denise and Eddie dated for seven years

She added: "We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

