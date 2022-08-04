Rochelle Humes wows in her most stunning satin look to date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to high street fashion, Rochelle Humes comes out on top. The This Morning host has honed the art of affordable dressing, regularly marrying luxury garments with high street pieces to craft some must-see looks. Her latest ensemble to enchant? A Karen Millen dress that fans are going wild for.

The 33-year-old grabbed our attention in a lime green high-neck dress by the beloved high street retailer. Featuring a pleated top, an ankle-length satin skirt and a sleek, sleeveless silhouette, the number was the ultimate summer-ready piece.

Rochelle completed her zesty aesthetic with a simple belt by Reiss and a pair of pale green heeled point-toe boots by Miss Pap.

She wore her raven hair swept up in a high bun to reveal a radiant beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a nude lip, a flutter of delicate mascara, a defined brow and subtle bronzed contour made for a dewy skin glow.

Rochelle looked vibrant in lime green

The mother-of-three took to social media to share the coveted look with fans online. She captioned the striking post which perfectly showed off her vibrant outfit: "Breaking news…I’m not wearing beige @thismorning 10am," with a string of sparkle emojis.

The star wowed audiences in the high street number

Followers and friends adore Rochelle's citrus-inspired look. Husband Marvin Humes commented: "My favourite colour on you," with a cheeky winking and green love heart emoji. Another fan added: "A vision," while a third said:" Love love love." A fourth agreed, penning: "Absolutely stunning."

If you couldn’t agree more then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, Rochelle's incredible number has rapidly flown off the shelves, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding a sublime alternative.

Chartreuse Satin Midi Skirt, £34, Topshop

This satin bias midi skirt in chartreuse can be teamed with a simple white tank top and mules to create an effortless August-outfit. To emulate Rochelle's full look, slip on a lime green high neck top and boots for a truly striking outfit.

Rochelle Humes wowed ITV viewers on Tuesday in a romantic midi tea dress with a vintage-style neckline - and it’s the perfect wardrobe staple.

The ITV presenter took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps wearing the cream Nobody’s Child dress, with fans rushing to the comments to find out how to get their hands on the elegant frock.

