Rochelle Humes rocks £1.1k cut-out wedding guest dress by bridal designer

Wedding guests may be encouraged not to wear bridal white to someone else's wedding, but nobody said they couldn't turn to a wedding dress designer for their outfit – and that's exactly what Rochelle Humes chose to do.

The This Morning star, 33, recently joined her husband Marvin Humes, 37, at their friends' wedding at Soho House, and despite the bright sunny weather, she opted for a black long-sleeved dress. Rochelle's frock of choice was from Off-White, which was the same label that Hailey Bieber wore on her wedding day with Justin.

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes return to wedding venue on anniversary

It featured a high neckline, cut-outs at the waist and sleeves, and it was finished with the iconic 'Off' logo embroidered in white letters on the chest.

She wore her hair in long curls and opted for dewy, natural makeup, while her husband rocked a white T-shirt and beige checked suit.

Rochelle and Marvin looked chic as they attended a wedding at Soho House

"From start to finish yesterday was just absolute perfection. We LOVE love, and @lizmatthewspr @almac103 your love is extremely special. Congratulations gang," Rochelle captioned a series of Instagram photos.

Sharing their love for the stylish couple, her fans took to the comments section to write: "Love love love your outfit! Looks like a beautiful day," and: "Great pictures Rochelle you and Marvin look amazing lovely couple."

Get the look:

Off-White cut-out dress, was £1,010 now £606, MyTheresa

Known as the See Thru Dress, Rochelle's floor-length frock retails for £1,130, but fans of the style can now pick it up for just £606 on sale at MyTheresa – act fast if you want to copy the star's style.

This comes just days after the former The Saturdays singer jetted to Paris with her closest friends to celebrate her second hen do, after hinting she is preparing to renew her vows with Marvin on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Rochelle recently celebrated her second hen party

Next a montage of her girls' trip, she wrote: "Opps…I’m doing it again…Thanks to my girls for the best weekend FULL of surprises…Some might call it extra, I say it’s excellent..10 years on…#itsmyhenagain."

Rochelle and Marvin got married on 27 July 2012 at Blenheim Palace in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. Reminiscing about their big day in an interview with HELLO!, she said: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let's just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn’t it, 10 years?"

