Eva Longoria looks sensational in Barbie pink co-ord – and wow

It's official, Barbiecore is back! Thanks to Margot Robbie, bright pink has become the colour of the moment, and Eva Longoria is getting in on the trend.

Pictured out and about on Saturday night, the Desperate Housewives star got dinner date ready in a colourful co-ord, before heading to Catch Steak in Los Angeles.

Looking seriously chic, Eva could be seen rocking a bubblegum pink blazer and a pair of tailored shorts for the occasion.

Adding a classic white tee and clear mules, the TV star swept her brunette locks into a high ponytail which perfectly showcased her silver hoop earrings.

Eva was a vision in pink on Saturday night

As for her makeup, Eva couldn't have looked more radiant as she modelled a coral eyeshadow complete with a dash of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a hint of high-shine nude lipgloss.

In a sweet moment, the brunette beauty ran into her good friends, and fellow celebs Roselyn Sanchez, Eric Winter, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.

Eva ran into Roselyn Sanchez, Eric Winter, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez at Catch Steak

Posing for a photo around the table, Eva wrote: "What a fun surprise to see this gang!"

She also enjoyed a shot from her newly-launched brand, Casa Del Sol Tequila, with Mark Birnbaum, a co-founder of the Catch Hospitality Group.

GET THE LOOK:

Pink ruched sleeve blazer, £50 / $93, and matching shorts, £12 / $23, River Island

Obsessed with Eva's ensemble? While the A-lister is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found the most glamorous lookalike from River Island.

Retailing at $93, the streamlined blazer features front pockets, notched lapels and ruched three-quarter length sleeves. Available to shop separately, it can be layered over everything from your favourite floral dresses to a T-shirt and jeans combo this summer.

Of course, we'd recommend pairing it with the high-waisted shorts if you want to recreate Eva's full look.

Reduced from $65, they're adorned with statement, figure-flattering pleats, and even better, they're on sale right now for $23. Talk about a bargain!

