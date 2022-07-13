Eva Longoria is a beach goddess in barely-there bikini The Desperate Housewives star is in Italy

Eva Longoria's dedication to working out is clear to see in her latest sizzling bikini photos.

The 47-year-old put her sensational gym-honed physique on display while sunning herself on a yacht during her family vacation in Capri, Italy. On Wednesday, Eva shared a phenomenal photo that highlighted her taut abs and defined figure.

With her sun-kissed skin glistening under the warm rays, Eva looked like a beach goddess in a tiny red bikini and a fedora atop her head.

Another saucy photo saw her sunbathing topless with her sea-soaked hair slicked back into a loose bun, which she jokily captioned: "Get yourself a hot cabana girl like Maria Bravo," who was visible in the snap.

Proud mum Eva also shared photos of herself doting on her son Santiago, four, with one shot of him sitting on her knee while she tried to take a sip from a cold beverage, which she captioned: "When you're trying to enjoy Italy but you have a four-year-old."

Eva's incredibly toned physique is evident

Eva has been delighting fans with her vacation swimwear photos and on Monday she uploaded another incredible snap of herself posing in a neon yellow bikini. Protecting herself from the sun's harsh rays, Eva finished off her look with her stylish fedora and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The Desperate Housewives star gave fans a further sneak peek inside her envy-inducing holiday. In a separate Instagram post, Eva shared a joyous photo alongside three of her closest female friends.

Eva shared this saucy topless photo

Rocking an array of gorgeous summer outfits, the glam ladies posed up a storm as they huddled inside a small boat.

Another photo captured the sweet moment Eva's son explored the cobbled streets alongside Eva's celebrity pal, Maria Bravo. Wearing what appears to be Maria's summer straw hat, little Santiago appeared to be enjoying his summer vacation.

