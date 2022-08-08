Ranvir Singh's daring animal print dress delights Lorraine viewers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's never a dull moment in Ranvir Singh's wardrobe. The ITV presenter stepped in to cover Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show on Monday morning, rocking a vibrant animal print dress in bold sunset hues - and we can't get enough.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to our screens in a glamorous tea dress from feel-good fashion brand Scamp and Dude. Famous for their leopard and lightning bolt print and vibrant designs, Ranvir donned the label's iconic maxi dress in the signature print, twirling for the camera as her stylist Debbie Harper shared a clip on Instagram.

WATCH: HELLO! go behind the scenes with Ranvir Singh

Complete with elegant bishop's sleeves, tiered skirt and tie detail on the neckline, Ranvir's bold and beautiful dress is certainly a head-turner.

The 44-year-old styled her raven hair in voluminous curls, sporting a radiant beauty glow with a rosy blush, bronze eyeshadow and nude gloss.

Ranvir looked radiant in the bold printed dress

"@ranvirtv looking happy wearing @scampanddue dress @mango heels!" wrote Debbie, who styled Ranvir in a pair of bubblegum-pink heeled mules from high street brand Mango.

At £99, Ranvir's statement dress is an eco-conscious buy from Scamp and Dude is crafted from EcoVero, a sustainable viscose with the lowest environmental impact. We'd team it with white trainers for effortless daytime dressing, or amp it up with Barbie heels for a colour-contrast ensemble.

Loving the colours but looking for a more affordable option? This red leopard print smock dress from New Look is a strikingly similar alternative. At £27.99, this animal print midi is sure to be a wardrobe favourite this season.

Red Leopard Print Dress, £27.99, New Look

Ranvir is currently hosting Lorraine alongside Christine Lampard, with the pair taking turns to step in for Lorraine.

Speaking to HELLO! recently about what they love about presenting the show, Ranvir said: "I'm quite sarcastic and enjoy a bit of banter. My favourite stories are the quirky ones. And I embrace chaos."

Christine added: "I get a weird thrill when something doesn't go to plan. Throughout the summer we'll be like the naughty prefects and when the new term starts in autumn the head girl will return. Until then I feel a sense of responsibility looking after Lorraine's 'baby'."

