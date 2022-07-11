Eva Longoria stuns in bright neon yellow bikini during sun-filled family getaway The actress showed off her svelte figure

Eva Longoria showed off her toned physique in a bright neon yellow bikini as she lapped up the sunshine during her coastal getaway.

READ: Eva Longoria stuns in bikini photo on the beach to mark special celebration

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 47-year-old shared a sun-kissed photo of herself posing in sporty swimwear from the comfort of a lavish-looking yacht. Opting for a vivid two-piece, Eva's bikini did well to accentuate her impeccably toned figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva marks Santiago's birthday with a slew of throwback baby pics

Protecting herself from the sun's harsh rays, Eva finished off her look with a stylish fedora and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Looking every inch the glamorous beach babe, the mum-of-one wistfully turned her head towards the direction of the shoreline.

READ: Eva Longoria looks fitter than ever in flawless new bikini photo – these are her health secrets

MORE: Eva Longoria stuns in figure-hugging dress for exciting launch

The Desperate Housewives star gave fans a further sneak peek inside her envy-inducing holiday. In a separate Instagram post, Eva shared a joyous photo alongside three of her closest female friends.

Eva looked sensational in her bold swimwear

Rocking an array of gorgeous summer outfits, the glam ladies posed up a storm as they huddled inside a small boat.

Another photo captured the sweet moment Eva's four-year-old son, Santiago, explored the cobbled streets alongside Eva's celebrity pal, Maria Bravo. Wearing what appears to be Maria's summer straw hat, little Santiago appeared to be enjoying his summer vacation.

The ladies looked lovely in their summer outfits

Eva's seriously gorgeous beach outfit comes after the doting mum penned a sweet birthday tribute to her son in honour of his fourth birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-one shared an adorable montage of photos of little 'Santi' at various stages in his life.

Viewers were treated to newborn photos, pictures of Santiago at the beach, and numerous snaps of the young tot hugging Eva in sweet displays of affection.

The actress shares regular snaps of little Santiago

She captioned the post: "I can't believe 4 years have passed since you were born! The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you, my love. Happy Birthday Santi Baston! Te amo Te amo!!!!"

Her fans rushed to the comments section with a flurry of sweet comments, with one writing: "They grow soo fast!"

Another added: "Really beautiful pictures and great memories," whilst a third penned: "So precious!!! Happy birthday to your little cutie!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.