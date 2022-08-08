Love Island's Ekin-Su proves her bombshell status in unreal red mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Love Island's king and queen Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu made their Loose Women debut on Monday morning, lifting the lid on their summer of love in Majorca.

LOOK: Inside Ekin-Su and Davide's first date since leaving the Love Island villa

Ekin-Su, 27, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a figure-hugging mini dress from House of CB. The 'Christiana' dress featured moulded bralette cups, delicate straps, a romantic sweetheart neckline and an elegant flared skirt, cementing Ekin-Su's bombshell status as it complemented her svelte silhouette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davide tells Ekin-Su he loves her live on air on Loose Women

The actress slipped on a pair of strappy red heels, letting her brunette tresses cascade past her shoulders in a sleek blow-dry and sporting a natural beauty glow.

Meanwhile, Davide, 27, looked equally dapper in a crisp white shirt and fitted suit trousers in slate grey.

MORE: What does Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti do for a living?

The Love Island winner looked phenomenal in the statement mini dress

If you're swooning over Ekin-Su's valentine dress as much as we are, you're in luck.

The statement mini is available for £149, but hurry! The Love Island winner is already starting to influence with her effortlessly glamorous sense of style - and her dress is only available in limited sizes.

Woven Mini Dress (Red), £149, House of CB

We love the flirty silhouette of her 'Christiana' dress, which also comes in a summery white adorned with pastel botanicals.

Whether you opt for the timeless red or prefer the girly garden print, the figure-flattering shape of this dress is sure to give you bombshell status this summer.

Woven Mini Dress (Garden Print), £149, House of CB

Taking to Twitter to gush over Ekin-Su's ethereal beauty as she stepped onto our screens in the statement red number, fans were quick to react to her fashionable attire.

"She is just so beautiful," tweeted one fan, as another penned: "The definition of BEAUTY, Ekin Su is the most beautiful and gorgeous Islander I have ever seen in my 5 years of watching Love Island."

SHOP: The Love Island prom 2022 dresses: From Ekin Su's pink gown to Gemma Owen's black dress

MORE: Ekin-Su stuns in white maxi dress for Love Island date night - shop the best lookalikes

During the interview, Loose Women panellists asked the couple about how it felt to have won the show by a landslide public vote.

Davide and Ekin-Su shared a kiss live on air

Ekin-Su said: "It hasn't sunk in. I was shocked, my heart was coming out of my chest. I didn't really expect anything and then when our names were called it was like, is this a dream?"

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.