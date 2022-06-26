Rebel Wilson is a summer star in a swimsuit and sheer robe The Senior Year star is ready for a dip

Rebel Wilson is clearly making the best of her vacation, taking the time to spend a few moments with loved ones and relaxing to the best of her abilities.

The star has been delighting fans with lush waterside snapshots, with her latest moment of fun in the sun quickly captivating them.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

The actress shared a small video clip of herself posing by the water in Corsica, France in a stunning beach look, consisting of an all-black one-piece swimsuit.

She paired it with a sheer patterned cover-up robe, topping it off with iridescent sunglasses and a straw hat to take in the wind blowing around her.

Her followers immediately began inundating her comments section with heart and flame emojis, and one even wrote: "One word: STUNNING."

Another simply said: "Gorgeous!!!!" with a third adding: "Living your best life! So happy for you," and a fourth gushing: "Beautiful times a trillion."

Rebel stunned in her swimsuit for a day by the water

Ardent fans of the Pitch Perfect actress will remember, however, that she posed in the same outfit during a beach day last year as well, leading a few of her fans to believe her current video was a throwback.

She shared a series of pictures with the dark ensemble on her Instagram Stories back in August of 2021, as she walked along the beach and took off exploring the nearby sights.

One of the pictures also made it as a now-deleted post on her main feed, as she paired the outfit with her cat-eye sunglasses. "#hotgirlsummer indeed," she termed it.

The Australian star was enjoying a very different kind of weather up till very recently, though, as she took in the sights of Iceland along with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

The actress previously shared photos in the same ensemble

She even shared a photograph of herself taking a plunge in the waters of the cold region, with steam billowing around her while wearing a low-cut swimsuit.



