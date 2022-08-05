Rebel Wilson reveals secret passion behind weight loss And we can all try it!

Rebel Wilson has always been open about her 80lb weight loss, sharing that she underwent a "year of health" in 2020.

As well as going for daily walks, Rebel revealed that at the start of her transformation, she attended Austrian health retreat Vivamayr which she said "flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways."

The 42-year-old revisited the clinic in July 2022 for a reset, but on Thursday, Rebel revealed another hobby that helps her maintain her slim figure.

Taking to Instagram, Rebel announced she will be starring in a new tennis-based film, Double Fault, writing: "My love for tennis will fully be on display in this film."

Rebel has hinted at a love for tennis recently; in July she posted a photo of herself wearing an old-school tennis outfit, complete with white tennis skirt, plus, she attended Wimbledon this year too.

Rebel Wilson has been hinting at a love for tennis

There are plenty of benefits when it comes to tennis, which is perhaps why Rebel incorporates it into her exercise schedule.

"Tennis based-workouts are a great way of developing all-around fitness: cardio, speed, agility and balance," says Tim Benjamin of audio fitness app WithU, which offers tennis-inspired workouts.

Rebel Wilson attended Wimbeldon this year

Tim compares tennis to HIIT, due to the short, sharp, movements that are used to move around the tennis court. "They are a great way to improve cardio and lung capacity."

Tennis is also great as it's a full-body workout. "Many people think that tennis simply relies on your arms and wrists. In reality, the movements and actions in tennis require your whole body. Even actions that seem simple at first, like hitting a ball, require your whole body to be in sync," Tim says.

Tennis helps to tone muscles and build strength, too – it's no wonder Rebel has been looking so toned!

