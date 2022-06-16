Rebel Wilson looks effortlessly chic in retro style three-piece bikini The Pitch Perfect star looks phenomenal

Rebel Wilson isn't one to shy away from showing off the efforts of her hard work or enjoying a day in the sun, and she did both with her latest photograph.

RELATED: Best high-waisted bikinis for summer 2022: Figure-flattering styles from ASOS, M&S & more

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new romance with Ramona Agruma is 'very serious,' say friends

The actress took to social media to share a new picture of herself by the water in what looked like an enclosed deck space, wearing a chic swimwear set.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

She donned a baby pink knit cardigan with white buttons, wearing underneath it a tied-up barely-there bikini top with high-waisted bottoms.

Rebel let her hair fall down beside her face, completing her look with sunglasses and a bottle of wine for a fun day in the sun.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's new selfie earns praise following Wikipedia's pre weight-loss photo debacle

Fans quickly took to the comments section of her photograph to inundate her with heart-eyed and flame emojis, with many simply deeming her "stunning."

"Always been and always will be a beauty," one wrote, with another saying: "Absolutely obsessed with this," and a third adding: "You ARE a Hottie Ms Wilson! That's a fact!"

Rebel posed for a photograph in a chic three-piece swimwear set

She posted even more photographs from her day in the bikini on her Instagram Stories, showing off more of her stunning location and adding a hat and a hot tub to the mix.

The photos cap off an eventful week for the Senior Year star, who revealed the previous week that she was in a relationship with a new woman.

MORE: Prince Harry is all smiles as he hangs out with Rebel Wilson

MORE: Rebel Wilson opens up about horrifying #MeToo experience with actor

The actress shared a photograph of herself with Ramona Agruma, the founder of a sustainable clothing brand, and revealed that she was as happy as could be with her.

She wrote: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," with a pair of heart and rainbow emojis.

The actress spent her lush day in the sun

She was quickly inundated with supportive messages from her friends, with one of them writing: "Gorgeous couple & dynamic duo. Love you guys."

Another of her friends simply said: "Love you," with the same hashtag she used, and a third commented: "Love you so much. Lovely people you are."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.