Helen Flanagan stuns in ethereal corseted gown for 32nd birthday celebrations

Helen Flanagan looked stunning in an ethereal dove grey dress as she continued her 32nd birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the Coronation Street star treated her fans to a short video giving centre stage to her gorgeous gown. Channelling her inner siren, Helen looked incredible as she sat perched on a rock next to an impressive Loch Lomond.

Her statement dress featured a cowl neckline, an in-built corset, and elegant flowy tendrils at the hem. She accessorised her glam get-up with a pair of sparkly drop earrings and a sweep of dewy makeup.

Opting for elegance, the 32-year-old styled her luscious blonde locks into a chic updo which she fastened with a pearlescent claw clip. She captioned her post: "My birthday dress 🧜🏼‍♀️🕊✨ forever extra".

Helen rocked a glamorous gown for her birthday celebrations

The star's fans wasted no time in heaping praise on the actress, with one writing: "Wow looks incredible hun", whilst a second penned: "Absolutely love this dress", followed by two flame emojis. "Happy birthday beautiful," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "It looks absolutely stunning on you".

Helen's lavish birthday look comes after the blonde stunner turned 32 on 7 August. Heralding a 'new chapter' in her life, the star took to Instagram to mark her milestone moment.

In the joyous snap, the doting mum was joined by her three adorable children, Matilda seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, one. Helen's two daughters rocked matching dresses adorned with bright pink birthday cakes.

The mum-of-three shares her children with Scott Sinclair

Her fans raced to congratulate the mum-of-three, with one commenting: "Hope you had the best birthday lovely", while a second chimed: "Good luck in your new chapter… You can do this girl".

Other fans couldn't resist drawing attention to her adorable brood, with one penning: "The most gorgeous children! Happy Birthday", and a second adding: "Your older girl is the image of her dad".

The Manchester-born actress shares her three children with fiancé Scott Sinclair. The couple announced their engagement in 2018 after nine years together and welcomed their first baby in 2015. During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Helen hinted that the duo may tie the knot in 2023.

The loved-up couple are due to tie the knot

"Me and Scott have been together since 2009, we've been together forever," she said.

"We've kind of done things the wrong way around… The thing is, we're really excited about the wedding but it’s something to look forward to as well, we've had our children first."

