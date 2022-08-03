Helen Flanagan wows in red hot figure-hugging outfit The actress is so glam!

Glamorous actress Helen Flanagan is known for sharing her beautiful clothing choices with her followers on social media and she certainly didn't disappoint with her latest outfit.

The stylish star took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself posing in the front seat of a car, with her arm leaning on the steering wheel.

She looked stunning in a figure-hugging red vest top and trousers from Bo and Tee, with her blonde hair flowing just past her shoulders.

The mum-of-three kept her makeup light in subtle shades of pink, with glossy lips for the perfect summery look. She simply captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Helen's followers were quick to share their love for her look, with one writing: "Omg I love this colour on you."

Others added: "So gorge," "Red is so good on you," and: "VA VA VOOOOOM" and more fans posted heart-eyes and flame emojis in response.

Helen looked stunning in the new photo

The picture came just a few days after the former Coronation Street star pulled out all the stops for her best friend's birthday celebration, wearing a cropped sparkling dress.

The 31-year-old star wowed her Instagram followers with a video of herself looking phenomenal as she danced in a white sheer two-piece ensemble.

The backless top glistened with pearls and gemstones and as Helen spun around the dance floor, her matching low-slung sheer sparkly skirt emphasised her washboard abs.

The star is always so stylish

Helen enhanced the dazzling look with diamond drop earrings, diamonds on her fingers, Mach & Mach double bow shoes, and an impeccable light pink manicure.

The blonde beauty swept her tresses into a high bun and beamed as she embraced her friends.

She captioned her post: "Happy 30th Birthday to my best friend @jaybirmingham_ love you so much forever so proud of you and Thank you for always being there for me."

