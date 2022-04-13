Helen Flanagan opens up about her breastfeeding woe with baby Charlie The TV star admits to feeling a bit drained

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has spoken candidly about breastfeeding her one-year-old son Charlie.

The mother-of-three, who is engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair, took to her Instagram Stories to share her dilemma with her many followers, voicing her feelings about whether to stop or continue feeding.

Helen has had a tough time this past week with her children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three, Charlie, one, who have all been unwell with Scarlet Fever, and Helen herself also now feeling poorly.

On top of this, little Charlie is seeking comfort through breastfeeding, which is taking its toll on Helen.

Helen gets candid about breastfeeding

Captioning a clip of herself and Charlie, the star wrote: "I'm feeling really torn now with breastfeeding. Part of me would be sad to stop but he's just getting so much bigger now. He won't touch food just wants milk.

"He's still not himself so when he's better I'm going to try and cut down his feeds to morning and night feeds so he eats more. He just uses me as a comfort. Part of me feels a bit drained from it. I love him so much though."

She added: "If anyone sees me with boobs down to my tummy button this is why (laughing emojis)."

Poor Charlie has felt unwell

Helen posted a second picture of Charlie strapped into his buggy, telling fans: "He won't take a bottle, a cup of water or dummy, just wants boob, less I'd do the dummy thing and put it in his bottle xxx thank you for your direct messages. I love Instagram and the lovely mums that message me."

We really feel for Helen and hope her children all feel better soon.

Helen, Scott and their three children on Charlie's birthday

Charlie recently celebrated his first birthday with his family and was treated to a sweet 'Gruffalo' party.

Helen looked stunning in her floral Lavish Alice dress while her daughters, Matilda and Delilah were so sweet in matching striped dresses.

The family's living room had been transformed into a beautiful grotto with inflatable forest trees in the background and their table filled with a spread of Gruffalo-related items. There was also a Room on the Broom theme to the party, with several golden moon and star balloons.

