Not only is Helen Flanagan a style icon, but she's also a mum-of-three, and she had a major family milestone to mark.

Although schools are still off for the summer break, the star was thinking about when her daughters would be heading off in September, and youngest daughter Delilah would be going to school for the first time. The star shared a photo of herself and her daughters, with the youngsters in their school uniform, and Helen in a stunning mini-dress.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan stuns in Primark bikini

The little black item looked fantastic on the former Coronation Street star, as it highlighted her effortlessly toned legs.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "We're getting ready early for Back To School, I can't believe it's Delilah's first year at school bless her she's so excited and thanks to @deichmann_uk's Buy One Get One Half Price offer, I have been able to sort out both Delilah and Matilda's school shoes and I even managed to treat myself too!

"Deichmann have lots of brands available including Clarks, Fila, Nike as well as own brand like Matilda & Delilah's at affordable prices!"

Helen was one proud mum

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one commented: "Little Delilah can't believe she'll start school soon!" and a second said: "Such poppets. But enjoy August first!"

A third simply posted: "So cute," while a fourth agreed with Helen as they shared: "Love Deichmanns shoes. They last ages and are fab prices too. Girls look so grown up."

Helen is known for striking fashion and last week, she posted a photo of herself posing in the front seat of a car, with her arm leaning on the steering wheel.

She looked stunning in a figure-hugging red vest top and trousers, with her blonde hair flowing just past her shoulders.

We love Helen's fashion

The actress kept her makeup light in subtle shades of pink, with glossy lips for the perfect summery look. She simply captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Helen's followers were quick to share their love for her look, with one writing: "Omg I love this colour on you."

Others added: "So gorge," "Red is so good on you," and: "VA VA VOOOOOM" and more fans posted heart-eyes and flame emojis in response.

