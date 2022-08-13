Frankie Bridge displays sculpted figure in eye-catching sportswear

Frankie Bridge caused a stir among her fans when she revealed the secret to her impressive physique while modelling some eye-catching sportswear.

SEE: Frankie Bridge looks so different with stylish hairdo - and fans are in love

The Loose Women star looked tanned and toned in a fun TikTok video she shared on Instagram which revealed she uses the wellness platform, Results Wellness Lifestyle, to keep on top of her health.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge has intense workout interrupted by son

Frankie looked gorgeous in a blush pink crop top and purple leggings that highlighted her sculpted figure as she posed in a room with the RWL workout programme on the TV behind her.

The TV presenter even has her own exercise plan on the RWL app, the Health & Happiness programme, which includes her favourite home workouts, her go-to meditations and her top healthy recipes.

MORE: Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne enjoy rare date night together - see loved-up snaps

READ: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge lauded by fans as she shares honest account of family holiday

"When someone asks, 'Who motivates you to workout while you're on holiday?'" she captioned the clip, which shows her lip syncing over audio of Julia Fox saying: "I actually did it myself".

She added: "I use @rwl for all my home workouts! AND the best thing is, I can take the app anywhere with me! #rwl."

Frankie keeps on top of her health

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "You're so beautiful." A second said: " Wow you look simply stunning hun," while a third added: "Gorgeous as always!"

Over the years, Frankie has been open about her fitness regime and how it helps with her mental health. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2017, the mum-of-two - who is married to Wayne Bridge - shared that she tries to get to the gym every day if she can.

"Now that I've got [my two children], each day is always really different," she said. "I normally get up at around 6:30am and sort the boys out. We're always rushing around in the morning. I drop Parker at nursery, and then most days I tend to go to the gym for an hour to work out. If I'm working, I can't, but I try to fit in at least three/four days a week."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.