Frankie Bridge steals the show in jaw-dropping psychedelic outfit The former Saturdays singer looked unreal

Frankie Bridge is one of our favourite panellists on Loose Women and on Thursday the star took our breath away with her stunning outfit.

Sharing a glimpse on her Instagram, the former Saturdays singer completely stole the show in a neon-orange top and matching flare trousers, which had dabbles of blue on the sleeves and cuffs. Although her trousers mostly obscured her footwear, the star was wearing a pair of open-toed sandals, and she's painted her nails a luscious red.

In a playful caption, she wrote: "A morning @loosewomen never fails to put a big smile on my face. I laughed so hard today I cried."

"I love that we get to cover such a variety of subjects in our own way, #ootd #womensupportingwomen."

Her followers fell in love with her striking look, with many leaving flame emojis in the comments, as one said: "So beautiful."

Frankie's outfit lit up our screens

A second commented: "You look like you're doing Joseph! Absolutely love your outfit," while a third posted: "This is the most beautiful photo I have ever seen."

A fourth joked: "Nearly didn't see you there," and a fifth shared: "Always the best style @frankiebridge."

Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram rocking her latest look, which consisted of a light pink knitted top and a pair of maroon, paper bag trousers. She said: "Heatwave is incoming! Yes England!!!#ootd."

The star has a great sense of fashion

The star added snappy high heels, a chunky necklace, and is still sporting her fabulous long locks, a change from her shorter style she is known for.

The star has become well-known for her glam high street looks, and we’re always adding dresses from her Instagram posts to our shopping baskets.

Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the former Strictly finalist explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly."

