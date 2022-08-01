Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne enjoy rare date night together - see loved-up snaps The Loose Women star is in America with her family

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne enjoyed a child-free night as they headed out to Hollywood's SoFi Stadium for the Red Hot Chili Peppers' concert over the weekend.

The couple, who are currently holidaying in Los Angeles, looked very much in love in the gorgeous Instagram snaps shared by the Loose Women star. "Red. Hot. Chilli. Peppers…. So much yes… to child free fun! #redhotchilipeppers," gushed Frankie.

One of the pictures showed the Saturdays singer cosy up to her football star beau whilst striking a peace sign during the gig. Another saw the lovebirds cuddle up for a photo outside the famous sports complex.

Fans were quick to comment underneath, with one writing: "A couple looking Happy Happy." Another remarked: "Love you and Wayne [heart emoji] xxx." One other post read: "The third one [hot flame emojis]."

Both Frankie and Wayne have been kicking back in LA with their two sons, eight-year-old Parker and six-year-old Carter - with the doting mum updating fans during their sun-soaked travels.

Wayne and Frankie enjoyed a night off from parenting duties

During a recent interview with The Mirror, Frankie touched upon having alone time with Wayne, and how it can be hard to fit in. "We're really lucky because his mum and dad live with us, but it’s usually when the kids are at school," she said.

"So on Tuesday we had a nice walk with the dog. We went to the pub and had a little Diet Coke together, chilled out and then wandered back to pick the kids up and it was so nice."

The couple are in LA with their two sons

She added: "No relationship is ever perfect but we've been together a really long time and we are still very attracted to one another. He's seen me through pregnancy and everything. We really support each other in everything we do, too."

