Frankie Bridge looks so different with stylish hairdo - and fans are in love The Loose Women star shared a stunning throwback

Frankie Bridge is currently enjoying life with longer hair, but the Loose Women star used to wear it quite short back in the day.

PHOTOS: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

During the week, the singer marked the 41st birthday of her husband, Wayne. The pair started dating in 2011, and to mark her beloved's special day, Frankie shared a throwback photo of the pair on a date night where she rocked a stylish pixie cut, which was worlds away from her current look. She looked so different with the style as she also wore a plaid shirt and pair of skinny jeans for the snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals her biggest wedding regret - and it's hilarious

And it wasn't just her look that invoked memories, as her caption read: "Happy Birthday @waynebridge03… remember when we used to 'Blockbuster and chill?' We're getting old…"

INSIDE: 6 amazing celebrity kitchen before-and-after photos to inspire you

MORE: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge lauded by fans as she shares honest account of family holiday

For those who may not remember, Blockbuster was a store where customers would rent movies before returning them, and in the photo Wayne was carrying a Blockbuster bag. The last stores for the brand closed in 2014.

Fans loved Frankie's look as one complimented: "I loved your hair when it was short Frankie," and a second shared: "Frankie I love your hair like that."

What a throwback!

A third enthused: "Love love love your hair," while a fourth commented: "Your hair here is [flame emojis]."

SHOP: Frankie Bridge's £39 dress is going to sell out quick - just you wait

SHOP: Frankie Bridge & Victoria Beckham love this £12 Caudalie face mist for glowing skin

Many others reflected on their memories of the iconic store, with one recalling: "That was the early years of mine and my OH relationship, no Internet and Blockbuster on a Friday night."

Earlier this week, Frankie and Wayne enjoyed a gorgeous night out, as they went out to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert.

The star has been experimenting with her hair lately

One of the pictures showed the Saturdays singer cosy up to her football star beau whilst striking a peace sign during the gig. Another saw the lovebirds cuddle up for a photo outside the famous sports complex.

WOW: Frankie Bridge looks unreal following incredible hair transformation

SEE: Frankie Bridge is a Hollywood dream in Audrey Hepburn-inspired bodycon dress

Fans were quick to comment underneath, with one writing: "A couple looking Happy Happy." Another remarked: "Love you and Wayne [heart emoji] xxx." One other post read: "The third one [hot flame emojis]."

Both Frankie and Wayne have been kicking back in LA with their two sons, eight-year-old Parker and six-year-old Carter.

ike this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.