Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s 15th and final celebrity confirmed 

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that Helen Skelton will be the 15th and final celeb to take part in the 2022 line-up - and we can’t wait to see her moves!

Helen is perhaps best known for her presenting duties on the likes of Countryfile and Blue Peter, and spoke about her excitement in taking part in the show, saying: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The star has joined the likes of James Bye, Fleur East and Kym Marsh, who have all confirmed that they will be taking part in the hit show.

Helen Skelton completes the Strictly class of 2022

The line-up also includes another Countryfile star Hamza Yassin. Speaking to the BBC about joining the programme, he said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public."

Fleur added: "I'm excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much. Unfortunately, my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!"

They will also be joined by former England football player and manager Tony Adams, who said: "To say I'm excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes."

