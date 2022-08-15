Helen Skelton turns up the heat in satin lace vest in latest update

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Helen Skelton is the ultimate fashionista and on Sunday she proved it once again after sharing a stunning update in the most stylish satin lace vest top.

MORE: Helen Skelton shows off toned legs in fabulous denim jumpsuit

The 39-year-old looked incredible in the clip, which she shared on her Instagram Stories as she advertised her new radio show on BBC 5 Live. The fabulous black satin ensemble was the perfect choice to battle the soaring temperatures and Helen also opted for a stylish ponytail to complete her summer look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton is a vision is satin lace vest

Talking to the camera, she said: "New show loading…five live, 10-12." and alongside the clip read the words: "New show…@bbc5live, 10-12pm."

READ: Helen Skelton soaks up the sunshine with three kids and 'neglected' dog - but it's not what you think

SEE: Helen Skelton stuns in gorgeous navy bikini for exciting summer outing

If you loved Helen's look you can find a fabulous dupe on ASOS or £15.

JDY lace trim cami top in black, £15, ASOS

Things have been non-stop for the star as it was announced on Saturday that she is the last celebrity to join this year's cast of Strictly Come Dancing, and we cannot wait to see her strut her stuff!

Talking about the show to the BBC, the presenter said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The Countryfile star will join the likes of Fleur East, Kym Marsh, Ellie Taylor and many other fabulous celebrities!

Helen has a new show

While Helen's career is going from strength to strength, she also is a mother to her three beautiful children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie whom she welcomed last year.

The Summer on the Farm host shares her three youngsters with ex Richie Myler. The pair parted ways in April earlier this year.

The star is a doting-mother-of-three

Confirming their separation publicly, Helen shared a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.