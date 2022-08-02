Martine McCutcheon’s swimwear collection is so flattering - here’s where to shop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon has been sending fans wild by showing off her incredible figure in a series of stunning snaps - and we need her swimsuit collection for our next holiday.

The star took to Instagram to share holiday pictures from her Turkey getaway, and followers were quick to comment on the mum-of-one's gorgeous selection of swimwear. Thankfully, Martine's sizzling holiday pieces are still available to shop.

Corsica V-neck bikini top, £35, and matching bottoms, £30, Boden

Kicking off the holiday snaps, the 46-year-old shared a throwback of her wearing a high-waisted Boden two-piece.

The set comes with a V-neck bikini top which promises to stay in place thanks to its supportive design, with adjustable straps and matching bikini bottoms. The two-piece will make the perfect swimwear staple, and it’s received glowing reviews from shoppers.

One satisfied customer wrote: “This bikini top fits perfectly. It is supportive and provides coverage yet it's flattering and sexy." Another added: “I saw someone wearing this top at the beach and I loved it so much that I went up to her and asked where she got it.. It’s the most flattering top I’ve ever bought."

Hunza G open back swimsuit, £155, Harvey Nichols

Wearing this year’s hottest colour, Martine dazzled fans in her Hunza G neon green swimsuit. The one-piece features a low scoop back and a flattering high leg, finished with a gorgeous textured design.

If the designer swimsuit is out of your budget, this crinkle swimsuit from ASOS is so similar.

Crinkle low back swimsuit, £32, ASOS

Martine shared a carousel of more holiday snaps, looking so chic in a striped bandeau bikini which she teamed with a straw hat.

S.Oliver stripe bandeau bikini, £65, Freemans

She captioned the post: “Making memories and soaking up the sun with my beautiful family."

Hikaro striped high-waisted bikini, £19.99, Amazon

We’ve found an exact lookalike on Amazon for just £19.99 - and we’re adding the striped set straight to our basket.

