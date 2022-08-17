Nicky Hilton Rothschild's gorgeous beach dress makes us want summer to last forever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re looking for vacay wardrobe inspo, look no further than Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who just showed us how just three key pieces – a straw hat, floral dress and a $123 personalized tote – can make for a picture perfect beach look.

The fashion designer and Hilton heiress showed off her latest look on Instagram, going barefoot in the sand while wearing a Cara Cara floral minidress and wide brimmed straw hat.

Nicky wore the perfect summer look for a day out at the beach

Finishing off the casual look was a personalized monogram tote from Lily & Bean, which counts The Kardashians star and momager Kris Jenner as a fan.

Cabana x Cara Cara, Annabelle Dress, $345 / £405, Cara Cara

Personalizable Tote, $123 / £99, Lily & Bean

Nicky's 1.4million followers were quick to show love for her summer style. “I *heart* your cover up,” commented one follower, while another confessed: “You made me want to order this tote!”

They’re certainly not the only ones! We love this look so much we tracked down exactly where to shop it.

Nicky is wearing the $345 Cara Cara Annabelle dress, which you can shop via Cara Cara – where it's nearly sold out – or Cabana. And if you love the print but want a longer style, you can shop a similar midi version at Net-a-Porter.

Meanwhile, that super chic Lily & Bean tote can be personalized with up to 10 characters. Nicky opted to keep her custom tote simple, with NR for Nicky Rothschild.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicky is a new mom – she and husband James Rothschild are now parents of three – so we’re guessing she loves a roomy tote to carry everything she needs in style. And Cara Cara does the most adorable mommy and me outfits - perfect for a laid-back, very cool vacay.

