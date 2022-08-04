Kris Jenner's surprisingly affordable monogram tote and luggage takes logo bags next level

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With celebrities like Adele, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber toting designer logo totes everywhere, The Kardashians star Kris Jenner has of course taken the trend one step further.

The ultimate momager icon has embraced the statement-making trend but made it her personal brand with chic personalized monogram (or should we say mom-ogram) bags emblazoned with her initials.

Kris Jenner showed off her Lily & Bean personalized monogram luggage on Instagram

We love personalized bags - not only are they so fashionable, but they also help you find your bag on the luggage carousel!

Kris’s chic luggage – including her $180 monogram suitcase - is by British brand Lily & Bean. All of the label’s personalized pieces are hand painted in London, and if you shop the bags you're doing your part for the environment, too. The eco-conscious brand plants five trees for every purchase made.

Canvas Cream Tote Fringe with Double Navy Stripe, £99 / $123, Lily & Bean

You can shop for everything from Kris’s travel bags to accessories like monogram eyeglass cases and luggage tags.

Personalized Cabin Suitcase, £145 / $180, Lily & Bean

And if you are looking for a more vibrant style than the classic stripe look, there are more patterns like the Summer 2022 collection with a Mediterranean-inspired lemon theme.

We really love the everyday tote, which is fabulous for travel and also everyday use, so we’ve tracked down even more great monogram totes and weekenders to shop for day to day or your next vacay.

TOPDesign Initial Jute/Canvas Tote Bag, was $17.99 now $14.39, Amazon

Personalized weekender bag, $108, Minted

Personalized Monogram Boat and Tote, Zip-Top, 7 colors, from $39.95, LL Bean

Striped Monogram Bamboo Jute Carryall, more colors, £30.99 / $29.99, Etsy

