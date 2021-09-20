Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski can't stop wearing this affordable vegan bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The likes of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have huge handbag collections featuring everything from Chanel to Celine, but there's one affordable accessory that both models can't get enough of.

Enter vegan fashion brand JW PEI, and its chic 'Gabbi' bag - a sleek shoulder-hugging design with ruched detailing.

MORE: 14 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this autumn

We reckon it looks far more expensive than its £79 / $89 price tag - especially when Gigi and Emily style it up with their designer wardrobes.

Gigi and Emily both love their JW Pei 'Gabbi' bags

Both famous mums have carried the Gabbi bag while pushing their little ones in their stroller to add a fun pop of colour to their looks.

MORE: The very sweet story behind Kate Middleton's new designer handbag purchase

Made from vegan leather, the mini bag promises to fit any size phone inside, and comes in a range of fun colours. Megan Fox has also been seen carrying her very own Gabbi - so can we say it's reached cult status?

Gabbi bag, $67.99, JW PEI

Emily even gave the arm candy a starring moment on her Instagram grid back in May, sharing a series of photos holding a yellow version of the bag as as she struck a pose against a wall wearing a sleek, black backless Aya Muse Electra halter dress.

MORE: 11 best tote bags for 2021: the essential post-lockdown bag you need in your wardrobe

The model's celebrity friends and fans went wild over the snaps, with Hailey Bieber writing "Wow," in the comments - while Irina Shayk added heart and fire emojis.



Megan Fox has also carried the affordable bag

Just a few days after she shared the post, she stepped out rocking the ruched shoulder bag again - this time in orange - as she took her son out for a stroll wearing a white tank dress, a baseball cap, and black square-rimmed sunglasses.

This JW PEI number might just be the next 'it' bag - and with that price tag, we'll take one in every colour...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.