Taylor Swift's cute patchwork dress is THE look we need for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taylor Swift celebrated BFF Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday in style, rocking a red patchwork dress that we immediately wanted for our own closet.

RELATED: Conversations With Friends star reveals Taylor Swift's reaction to intimate scenes with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The mixed print ‘Lianne’ dress ($498) by sustainable brand Christy Dawn, which Taylor wore to a birthday dinner with Selena at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, CA, is a sweet colorblocked midi made from organic cotton, with each piece hand cut and sewn. It definitely exudes the romantic vintage vibes the Shake It Off singer is famous for, and we think it’s so perfect for summer.

BFFs Taylor and Selena looked stylish for the birthday celebration

RELATED: Selena Gomez wows in ethereal sheer Versace gown for extravagant 30th birthday party

Taylor’s crimson look, which is block printed with natural dyes, is selling out fast!

‘Lianne’ dress in Colorblocked Crimson, $498, Christy Dawn

Luckily the midi dress is also available in a crisp white eyelet lace version made from deadstock fabric, with the same adjustable tie waist and on-trend tiered skirt and balloon sleeves.

‘Lianne’ dress in Creme Eyelet, $428, Christy Dawn

The white midi is one we’re ready to pack for vacay, whether sightseeing with a pair of sandals, or for al fresco dinners at the beach.

Get the look: Taylor Swift-inspired dresses

Tie-belt balloon sleeved dress, $34.99, H&M

Violet Romance tiered dress in mixed floral print, was $55 now $37, ASOS

Betsey Johnson 'La Napoule' dress, was $119 now $59.97, Nordstrom Rack

Taylor wore the Christy Dawn look in pics Only Murders in the Building star Selena shared on Instagram with the caption: "30, nerdy and worthy." In the hilarious candids, the two friends are seen sitting at an outdoor dining table – and while Taylor signals the numbers 3-0 with her hands and gives the thumbs up, Selena, at one point holding her wrapped birthday gift, giggles at her friend’s funny antics.

RELATED: The Selena Gomez x Our Place cookware collection is as gorgeous as you'd expect

Selena is looking stylish herself in the photos, wearing a $5,400 pleated Gucci mini dress. The birthday girl has been showing off her own enviable wardrobe, too, with multiple outfits over the course of the celebrations, from a $3,500 16 Arlington ‘Cindy’ sequin feather mini dress to a stunning pink gown by Versace.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.