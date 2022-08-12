Nicky Hilton's royal wedding candles are 40% off in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Nicky Hilton tied the knot with James Rothschild in royal style at The Orangery in Kensington Palace, near Prince William and Kate Middleton's home, she wore a Princess Grace-inspired Valentino gown and scented the venue with luxury NEST New York candles.

WEDDING FLASHBACK: Nicky Hilton weds James Rothschild at Kensington Palace

And if you'd like to bring the society wedding-worthy scents into your own home, here's your chance to shop the gorgeous candles for up to 40% off in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale.

Mom Kathy revealed that Nicky Hilton chose NEST New York candles for her Kensington Palace garden wedding when she married James Rothschild in London

NEST NEW YORK Orange Blossom 8oz Candle, was $46 now $25, Nordstrom Rack

It was Nicky's mom Kathy who revealed that NEST New York candles played a role at the nuptials. "Those candles are so beautifully made and they last for hours,” she told EOnline .

NEST NEW YORK Apple Blossom Scented 3-Wick Candle, was $74 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

"At Nicky’s wedding, she had [the candles] inside where we did the ceremony,” Kathy explained. “We had a blue one. Oh, it's so gorgeous. Really beautiful."

You can get the summer-ready orange blossom NEST candle – coincidentally, Kate Middleton's wedding featured orange blossom candles by Jo Malone – for around $25, reduced from $46, and the NEST reed diffuser version is 38% off.

NEST NEW YORK Vanilla Orchid & Almond Reed Diffuser, was $50 now $32.97, Nordstrom Rack

Check out all the NEST New York candles and diffusers that are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack - the special discounts end on August 16!

