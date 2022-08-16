We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes looked incredible on Tuesday's This Morning, rocking a super summery outfit that really turned heads. Styled by the show's Fashion Editor Amber Jackson, the mother-of-three paired a pair of slimline white trousers from Reiss with an eye-catching mint green top from Pretty Lavish which you can pick up for £48.

The soft ribbed knit had an asymmetric neckline, and is perfect for cooler summer evenings. Fans loved her latest look and took to Instagram to enquire where it was from.

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes vow renewal

But did you spot her shoes? The star rocked a pair of square-toe sandals in taupe that looked really expensive but actually came from PrettyLittleThing and are down to just £8.75 in the brand's end of season sale. Result!

It's been a busy month for Rochelle. The 33-year-old has recently renewed her wedding vows, to celebrate her ten-year-anniversary with husband Marvin.

Rochelle looked beautiful in her latest outfit

The couple renewed their vows in Lake Como at the iconic hotel Villa D'Este.

Brigitte Asymmetric Knit Top, £48, Pretty Lavish

The pair's daughters Alaia, nine, and Valentina, five, were bridesmaids, whilst 21-month-old son Blake made the cutest best man in a mini tuxedo suit to match dad Marvin's.

Taupe Square Toe Twin Strap Mule High heels, £8.75, Pretty Little Thing

Rochelle chose to wear a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves with ribbon detail. It was teamed with a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil which the Suzanne Neville team hand-embroidered with the couple's wedding motif: Ten down, forever to go.

Presenter, author and businesswoman Rochelle explained that it was their children who had "spurred them on" to reaffirm their vows.

Rochelle told HELLO! : "The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there? She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?' She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do." So sweet.

