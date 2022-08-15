Rochelle Humes' cut-out wedding swimsuit is her boldest bridal outfit yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes only chose two bridal dresses for her first wedding with Marvin Humes in 2012, but she pulled out all the stops when it came to her fashion choices for her vow renewal in Lake Como on 27 July 2022 – did you spot her fourth outfit?

LOOK: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' breathtaking lakeside wedding – all the photos

The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a series of photos inside the couple's wedding brunch, which took place the morning after their second nuptials. "And then we brunched," Rochelle captioned the photos, tagging her waterside venue Villa d'Este.

Loading the player...

WATCH: An exclusive look inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' romantic vow renewal in Lake Como

Continuing the bridal white theme, the mother-of-three looked stunning in a bold summer outfit, made up of a swimsuit from Magda Butrym and a maxi skirt from Sophie Brooke Fleck.

READ: Rochelle Humes' three children left husband Marvin 'choked' up during second wedding - exclusive

SHOP: Rochelle Humes' stunning wedding decor was so sentimental – recreate it from £7

The swimwear, which retails for £385, came complete with a strappy halterneck, a large floral brooch on the bodice and cut-out sections that revealed her toned waist. She layered it underneath a floor-length silky skirt with a gathered waist and a thigh-high leg split, adding on her Instagram Stories: "@sophiebrookefleck made me the skirt of my dreams."

Rochelle revealed her fourth bridal outfit

Rochelle wore her hair in a sleek updo with strands framing her face and opted for dewy makeup, with sunglasses and chunky drop earrings finishing off her bridal look.

Marvin, meanwhile had a twinning moment with his son Blake, as the pair both stepped out in matching blue patterned co-ords.

Shop the look:

Magda Butrym cut-out swimsuit, £385, Net-a-Porter

The Hit List star Rochelle's fans praised the couple's chic wedding style in the comments section, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning darling," and a second adding: "The outfits," followed by heart eye emojis. A third penned: "Beautiful photos. Love all your stunning outfits so gorgeous and gorgeous Blake matching his dad's outfit…fantastic."

The bride previously wore a backless top with a high-low hem from Danielle Frankel, which retails for £1,865, alongside matching silky shorts for her rehearsal dinner on Friday night. The following day, she was pictured walking down the aisle in a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves and a sheer skirt.

For the evening wedding reception, Rochelle changed into another Suzanne Neville creation – a ruched mini dress which she paired with ivory leather knee-high boots.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' adorable bridesmaids Alaia and Valle disagreed over matching wedding outfits

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.