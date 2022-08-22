Countdown's Rachel Riley melts hearts with adorable baby photos for this special reason The presenter is a mum-of-two

Rachel Riley sparked a sweet fan reaction after she shared a series of photos of her baby daughter, Noa.

Taking to Instagram, the Countdown star posted a trio of snaps of her nine-month-old to mark a very special milestone. In the photos, the young tot could be seen playing outside at a park, exploring the slides and wooden playhouse.

Little Noa looked adorable in her pink sundress adorned with summer flowers. She had her blonde locks fastened in a single bunch and secured with a teeny pink bow.

Gushing with pride, Rachel, 36, captioned her photos: "Is there a word for the day your baby has been on the outside longer than they were on the inside!?

Rachel penned a sweet tribute to her youngest daughter

"This one cooked for 9 months and 15 days and today she's exactly that old! We first saw her on an early scan before you could even detect a heartbeat, just short of 6 weeks when she was only 3mm long."

She concluded by adding: "Bonkers that she's running around, climbing stairs and dancing already. Happy whatever today's called day Noa."

Little Noa turns one later this year

Her fans flocked to the comment section to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful, very much like her mummy," whilst a second penned: "She's such a bundle of happiness, just look at that beaming smile."

"Aw! she's your twin Rachel, can't believe she's 9 months old already," wrote a third, whilst a fourth noted: "What a gorgeous little angel."

Rachel's heartwarming post comes after she slipped back into her wedding dress earlier this month. During filming for the latest series of 8 Out of 10 Cats, the TV star penned a tweet which read: "Giving my wedding dress another spin on brand new #CatsCountdown tonight! I was the same amount of pregnant as when I wore it the first time."

The loved-up couple wed in 2019

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Looking fabulous as ever Rachel." Another said: "Beautiful and your dress is amazing, much love." A third post read: "Brilliant! I vow to watch tonight."

Rachel has been married to Pasha Kovalev for three years with the couple tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019. Since then, they have welcomed two daughters, Maven, two, and nine-month-old baby Noa.

