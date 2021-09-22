We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rachel Riley is very much in nesting mode. The Countdown star, who is married to Pasha Kovalev, is counting down the final days till she welcomes her second baby and this week she shared two new pictures of herself, chilling at home.

In the snaps, the 35-year-old looked gorgeous in a bold orange and pink leopard-print minidress which showed a hint of her blossoming baby bump.

The number itself, which is worth £65 from Oliver Bonas, featured a plunging V-shaped neckline as well as a flowing hemline. With her blonde tresses left loose in tousled waves, Rachel looked every inch the glowing expectant mother.

The pictures were taken for a good cause as she tweeted: "Big thanks to @ThePerfumeShop for supporting #WorldAlzheimersMonth by donating 50p from the sale of every personalised gift-wrap ribbon to @AlzResearchUK. Lasts the whole of September #gifted."

One of the photos Rachel posted from home

Just the day before, Rachel shared two new pictures from their recent travels. One of the shots showed husband Pasha hugging Rachel from behind as they both cradled her baby bump while their 21-month-old daughter Maven looked preoccupied. The other showed their little girl learning how to swim underwater.

"Cooking nicely - not long left now," remarked the expectant mother. "Can't quite get my head around having two tiny humans yet… guess I will do soon enough!"

She added: "And thanks for keeping me clothed @nobodyschild, especially helpful as next to nothing else fits right now!"

It's an exciting time for Rachel and her family. She and husband Pasha are due to welcome their second child this autumn. They started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. The couple then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December.

