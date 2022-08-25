Ariana Grande throws it back to iconic crop-top and shorts look The Positions singer has had quite the career

Ariana Grande has, in a short span, created quite the legendary career for herself, becoming one of the biggest stars in the world.

She's looking back at one of her fondest eras, the one that truly launched her to superstardom, with a throwback on her Instagram Stories.

The singer shared a photograph of herself posing on a chair in a black crop-top with a pair of matching short shorts that highlighted her toned abs and legs.

While to many it's just a fashionable pair of shots, to fans of the singer in the know, it symbolized something much fonder, a sentiment she alluded to as she wrote: "Eight years."

The photos come from the photoshoot for the album cover for My Everything, her 2014 record and only her second ever studio album.

The LP's iconic cover features Ariana balancing herself on a chair in an almost demure pose, showing off the ponytail hairstyle that has since become a style feature she's always been associated with.

Ariana threw it back to her My Everything days in 2014

Released on 25 August eight years ago, the follow-up to Your Truly was what truly cemented her as a star and one of the strongest voices in the industry.

It became her second chart topper and sold well around the world, becoming one of the best-selling records of the 2014-15 period.

It also was a critical success, receiving generally favorable reviews and earning her her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The album's run of singles was what established her popularity, with Problem, Break Free, Love Me Harder, Bang Bang, and One Last Time all becoming top 10 hits worldwide.

The singer embarked on The Honeymoon Tour in support of the record

The album experienced an emotional resurgence in 2017 when One Last Time was released as a charity single following the One Love Manchester concert she organized in support of those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.

