Ariana Grande shares 'thrillifying' Wicked update that sends fans into a frenzy The actress will star alongside Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande left social media abuzz as she revealed some major news about the upcoming theatrical live-action remake of Wicked, in which she stars.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of a musical sheet with the words "good news" on it, along with an update from the director, Jon M. Chu.

The update revealed that over the course of production, the filmmakers decided to split up the project into two, resulting in two Wicked movies.

"As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for years," the note read.

"So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one WICKED movie but TWO!!!!"

Wicked will be released as two features instead of one

"Cynthia, Ariana, and I - and all of the cast and crew - pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who've waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar," it continued.

Jon revealed that the first movie will come out in December of 2024 and the second the following year over the Christmas period, and ended by saying: "Here. We. Go."

Ariana shared the "thrillifying news" on social media to an enthusiastic response from her fans, who quickly inundated her with heart emojis.

"WOW WOW WOW! We love a double feature henny! Yessss," one wrote, with another saying: "TWO MOVIES R U KIDDING LETS GOOOOOOOOOO," and a third adding: "Double thrillifyinnnnnnng!!!"

The star revealed her involvement in November

The upcoming film is to start production in the UK in summer 2022, and follows the origin story of the Wicked West of the West and Glinda the Good from The Wizard of Oz. The musical has been a huge hit in the West End and Broadway alike, and recently celebrated it's 15-year anniversary in London.

