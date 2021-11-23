Ariana Grande turns heads once again in a metallic mini skirt and sky-high heels She's breaking free

Ariana Grande's sense of style is in a league of its own, and her latest look is a perfect encapsulation of that adorable yet fashionable aesthetic.

The singer's stylist shared pictures of the latest look she did up the superstar singer in, featuring an all-green combo of a sweater and a skirt.

She wore a forest green Versace turtleneck sweater as she shielded her eyes from the sun, showing off her physique.

It also accentuated her tiny waist as it was tucked into a patterned metallic mini skirt with a slit that highlighted her long legs, teamed with sheer tights and incredibly high heels.

Ariana's hair was adorned in a signature ponytail as she adorably showed off the look, and fans went wild in the comments section for her fashionable attire.

One commented: "Thank you for dressing our girl she's been giving LOOKS," with another adding: "NO BUT IM OBSESSED," and a third saying: "She's the most beautiful woman on this planet hellooo??"

Ariana's all-green ensemble left her fans in a frenzy

Fans have been loving the Love Me Harder singer's recent looks in collaboration with her new stylist, with a recent appearance of hers causing quite the stir.

The Voice star turned heads in a multi-colored Versace dress which showed off her petite figure - but we've seen that outfit before.

Ariana looked like a real-life doll, with perfect makeup and long lashes but her ensemble sparked a chat, as she wore the same dress that Jennifer Garner wore in the movie 13 Going on 30.

Donatella Versace shared some photos too and captioned them: "My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The Voice live show."

The singer paid homage to the movie 13 Going on 30 with her very familiar dress

Jennifer was quick to pick up on this and reposted on her stories, adding: "I know this dress! It's never looked better, @arianagrande."

