Ariana Grande shares rare romantic post with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande values her private life and prefers to keep details, particularly her relationship with husband Dalton Gomez, away from the spotlight.

The singer took to social media to share a rare loved-up post featuring her husband in honor of Valentine's Day, and fans and her famous friends, understandably, went wild.

For the pictures shot at night, she wore a black dress with a high slit that featured lace detailing inside, pairing it with matching stilettos and her signature high ponytail.

Dalton, for his part, looked incredibly dapper as he lovingly held on to his wife in a crisp gray suit with a black tie as she lifted one leg in the air.

Ariana also shared a small boomerang clip of the two of them kissing while their photograph was being snapped, and simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Journalist Evan Ross Katz commented: "Happiness looks so good on you both," with Scott Hoying writing: "LOVE," with a crying emoji.

Ariana shared a rare insight into her romantic life with Dalton

"Gorgeous you two!!!!" Octavia Spencer wrote, with many other celebrities simply dropping heart and star emojis. A fan also commented: "Aahhhhh the cutest couple in the world."

While the two have had quite the fairytale romance at times, even showing up in the music video for Ariana's quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber Stuck With U, they've relished having their privacy.

News of their wedding in May of 2021 came as a huge surprise to fans as well, with reps for the singer confirming the news after their 16-month relationship.

They told People: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The two married in May of 2021

The No Tears Left to Cry soon shared a series of snapshots from their intimate wedding, as she wore a strapless Vera Wang satin dress with a sweetheart neckline and a low back.

She rocked a veil with a satin bow, and kept her make up simple with a cat eye and a nude lip for the wedding at their Montecito home.

