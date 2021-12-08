Ariana Grande dons statuesque black look for emotional The Voice episode We're always Team Ariana!

Ariana Grande may have had an emotional recent episode of The Voice, but she still managed to look as incredible as always during it.

The singer appeared for the latest instalment in a gorgeous black Vera Wang look, featuring a crop-top and high-waisted black pants.

The pants featured cut-outs at the bottom that flared open at her feet, and paired with her incredible heels, it made her look almost ten feet tall.

She also added a bit of contrast to the outfit with dramatic puffed white sleeves, and finished it all off with a black bow in her ponytail.

Ariana showed the look off on social media and fans could not handle it, rushing to the comments to give their approval with flame and heart emojis galore.

"How I think I look after one glass of lemon water," one wrote, with another saying: "A tall glass of sexiness was served, k."

A third commented: "Ariana is the MOMENT bbs," with another adding: "The girls weren't ready for this serve," with many simply calling her "gorgeous" and "a serve."

Ariana showed off her statuesque frame in a black crop-top and pants combo

The final live show before the finale proved to be a hard one for Ariana, though, as it saw her two remaining competitors get eliminated, leaving her the first judge out of the running for the win this season.

The Bang Bang performer took to her Instagram to share an emotional statement regarding the night and how she was proud of her team for the work that they did.

"Here's to a gorgeous new chapter for you all. Thank you for changing my life for the better. #teamariana4lifeandwhatevercomesafter," she wrote.

She used the caption to shout out the contestants on her team throughout the season and plug their work, saying: "Please do me a favor and follow these incredible artists to keep up with their work!"

The judge shared a heartwarming statement after the latest episode

Fans sent her an outpouring of love and support in the comments, as did her teammates, who took to expressing their gratitude for their coach for a stellar first outing.

