Ariana Grande makes unexpected fashion statement in just a blazer and tights She brings it to you every week

Ariana Grande's reign as one of the fashion queens of television doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon with her latest outfit.

MORE: Ariana Grande turns heads once again in a metallic mini skirt and sky-high heels

The singer appeared on the latest episode of The Voice in an oversized bottle green blazer with seemingly nothing underneath.

She paired the chic piece with matching white bows tied around her neck and ponytail, along with a pair of sheer tights that blended into her incredible chunky heels, featuring a pearl anklet strap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande joke on The Voice

Her make-up made the look all the more retro themed, as she kept her face and eyes pale and offset it with a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

Ariana shared pictures of herself happily showing off the look on her social media, and fans rushed to the comments to deliver their enthusiastic approval.

MORE: Ariana Grande shares emotional reaction to being cast as Glinda in Wicked

MTV's official Instagram page wrote: "UM HELLO STUNNING," while one of her contestants on Team Ariana commented: "I'd commit arson on ur [sic] behalf."

A third simply added: "HOW ARE YOU REAL," with one saying: "YOU LOOK GORGEOUS ARI," with many others dropping heart emojis.

Ariana showed off some retro glam in an oversized blazer and tights

The 7 Rings singer's run on The Voice has not only been positively received by fans for her generally upbeat demeanor and critiques, but also for her show-stopping looks.

Ariana turned heads in a multi-colored Versace dress recently on the show which showed off her petite figure - but we've seen that outfit before.

MORE: Ariana Grande and Megan Fox's personal trainer Harley Pasternak shares his daily diet with HELLO!

MORE: Ariana Grande pays moving tribute ahead of The Voice live shows

The pop star looked like a real-life doll, with perfect makeup and long lashes but her ensemble sparked a conversation, as she wore the same dress that Jennifer Garner wore in the movie 13 Going on 30.

Donatella Versace shared some photos too and captioned them: "My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The Voice live show."

The singer's looks on the show have received rave reviews from fans

Jennifer herself was quick to pick up on this and reposted on her stories, adding: "I know this dress! It's never looked better, @arianagrande."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.