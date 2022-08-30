Tess Daly’s shoulder-baring bodycon dress thrills Strictly fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly's Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat this year if a glimpse into her brand-new wardrobe is anything to go by. We're seeing bodycon Victoria Beckham couture, feathers and sequins!

Since Tess took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself looking phenomenal in a bright green figure-hugging, one-shoulder dress by Victoria Beckham along with snaps from inside her colourful wardrobe, her 803k strong fanbase hasn't stopped commenting. The photos showcased her hourglass figure and now fans are keen to see the feather and sequin-filled wardrobe up close…

WATCH: Tess Daly beams as she models her latest beachwear by the pool

Tess captioned the post: "Strictly season has begun! …and so has the first fitting! Catch me in sparkles from now until 2023", with a winky face emoji. Even Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden seemed taken with Tess's lovely pieces.

Tess wowed in a Victoria Beckham dress

Amanda Holden dropped an approving flame emoji into Tess's Instagram comments, and she was quickly followed by Coronation Street's Kim Marsh who responded with love hearts and Strictly Come Dancing's judge Shirley Ballas keenly added: "I can't wait!"

Tess gave fans a sneak peek into her glorious new wardrobe

The photo of Tess's wardrobe revealed a stunning array of ruby red, yellow, emerald green and flirty pink feathered frocks and her co-star Claudia Winkleman liked the photo.

A fan added: "Beautiful colour dress. It really suits you. Stunning," while another agreed that, "green is definitely your colour that really suits you!" A third noticed Tess's Jimmy Choo shoes: "Amazing shoes, can't wait for Strictly."

Fans went wild for the sparkly shoes

The 53-year-old's stiletto sandals were stunning white crystal encrusted shoes and you can shop the latest sparkly styles from Selfridges.

If you love Tess's Victoria Beckham dress then you'll be thrilled to know that it is available in five colours and in sizes ranging from extra small to plus size.

Bodycon midi dress, £650, Victoria Beckham

On Monday a fan commented: "You look stunning every week #goals can’t wait for this year's Strictly series," and with the new series set to start at the end of September, starring fan favourites such as Gorka Marquez and Dianne Buswell, we can hardly wait either!

