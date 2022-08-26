Amanda Holden stuns in mini khaki shorts during tranquil Cornish getaway The TV star looked flawless

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has been sunning herself around Europe this summer, but on Friday, the star traded the Mediterranean for Cornwall.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-two shared a stunning update with her 1.8 million followers. Posing on a bicycle, the presenter looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of mini khaki shorts which did well to highlight her gym-honed legs.

Amanda teamed her chic denim wear with a striped Breton long-sleeved top, cat-eye sunglasses, minimal jewellery and a pair of black sporty trainers.

The 51-year-old looked over the moon as she paused to soak up the stunning Tresco panorama dotted with fishing boats.

The 51-year-old flaunted her sculpted legs

The TV sensation captioned her snap: "Love this place. My fave in the world. No cars, great people, fab food, no fuss... just peace and family time… [heart emoji] #Tresco."

Amanda's fans inundated the comments section with an abundance of compliments. "Looks so peaceful, enjoy," wrote one, whilst a second enthused: "Sounds like a beautiful place to be in Mandy, have a lovely day!"

16-year-old Lexi is hoping to become a model

"What a Beautiful place," wrote a third, and a fourth gushed: "Love this photo, enjoy darling!"

The star's chic outfit update comes after her 16-year-old daughter Lexi celebrated a major milestone achievement. Taking to social media, the BGT presenter penned a sweet message to congratulate her teenage daughter on her stellar GCSE results.

Sharing a photo of herself perched on the garden steps with her arms flung high in the air, Amanda penned: "Me when we got Lexi's results this morning. She smashed it. Soooo proud of our girl."

The loved-up couple share two daughters together

The star's 16-year-old daughter already has something lined up for when she finishes her education. Last year, Lexi was signed to Storm modelling agency and is now predicted to earn as much as £1million within her first 12 months.

Amanda shares her lookalike daughter Lexi with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and started dating a year later.

The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. And in 2012, the loved-up couple welcomed their second daughter, Hollie Rose.

