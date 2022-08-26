Tess Daly shows off never-ending legs as she marks exciting milestone The star is so excited!

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly flaunted her fabulous sky-high legs as she took to social media on Thursday to mark a very exciting milestone.

The star was delighted to celebrate her first Strictly Come Dancing fitting of the new season and shared a sneak peek into a number of the fabulous looks she will be wearing - including a close-up snap of a wonderfully glitzy pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos.

The stunning shoes sat perfectly at the bottom of the mother-of-two's incredible sky-scraper legs, which were also captured in the fabulous shot. Another photo in the carousel showed of large clothes rail bursting full of glittery designs.

Captioning the post she wrote: "Strictly season has begun!… And so has the first fitting! Catch me in sparkles from now until 2023."

Tess shared the update on social media

The featured photo in the post showed the blonde beauty from head to toe as she posed in the most stylish one-shouldered green Victoria Beckham midi dress.

Fans were delighted with the fabulous update and rushed to the comments section to reply to the star. One fan wrote: "Beautiful colour dress. It really suits you. Stunning. So excited for strictly again this year. Been huge fans from day one!"

A second wrote: "I just can't wait for it to start and see the fabulous sparkly numbers you will be wearing." A third added: "Whoo - hoo! SO looking forward to this year’s series! Btw those sandals are [heart-eyes emoji]."

Tess hosts the show with Claudia Winkleman

The new series is set to start at the end of September and will see the likes of Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Tony Adams and Ellie Simmonds amongst other stars compete for the glitterball trophy.

Talking about the show to the BBC, latest contestant Helen Skelton said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

