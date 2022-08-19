Sophia Vergara is a vision in angelic off the shoulder beach dress

Isabelle Casey
America's got talent star Sofia Vergara looked sensational as she stepped out in the most incredible white beach dress in LA. See photo.
Sofia Vergara is so stranger to a stunning look and it was no different on Thursday after she stepped out in the most incredible white beach dress.
MORE: Sofia Vergara fights off the heat with bikini-clad throwback photo
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old shared a photo of herself rocking the ethereal ensemble as she posed in her stunning kitchen at home in LA. The gorgeous gown boasted a cut-out, off-the-shoulder neckline and was adorned with subtle blue pinstripes.
WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party
The star matched the fabulous MISA ensemble with a pair of chunky brown wedges and an ultra-glamorous Hermes handbag which featured the same brown shade as the Modern Family actresses' shoes.
READ: Sofia Vergara goes bright on-air in patterned pantsuit
SEE: Sofia Vergara turns heads in chic black and white ensemble
Captioning the post she simply tagged the brands responsible for her incredible look.
Sofia was a vision
As for her hair, the doting mother swapped her iconic wavy locks for a slick, straight hair style which she paired with natural makeup including nude lipstick. She also added a gold rings and pretty earrings to finish off her look.
Sofia lives with her husband of five years Joe Manganiello, in an impressive $19.6million dollar LA mansion.
The incredible property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on over half an acre of land of 12000 square feet.
The star is a doting mother to her son Manolo
It is nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge. There are soaring ceilings throughout and hardwood floors, while there is also a full-size gym, movie theater and a wine room.
The stunning Tuscan-style kitchen in the property is very recognizable to fans as it often provides the perfect backdrop for Sofia's countless fashion updates.
The star is also a doting mother to her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, got divorced in 1993 when Manolo was two years old.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.