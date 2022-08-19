Sophia Vergara is a vision in angelic off the shoulder beach dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara is so stranger to a stunning look and it was no different on Thursday after she stepped out in the most incredible white beach dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old shared a photo of herself rocking the ethereal ensemble as she posed in her stunning kitchen at home in LA. The gorgeous gown boasted a cut-out, off-the-shoulder neckline and was adorned with subtle blue pinstripes.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party

The star matched the fabulous MISA ensemble with a pair of chunky brown wedges and an ultra-glamorous Hermes handbag which featured the same brown shade as the Modern Family actresses' shoes.

Captioning the post she simply tagged the brands responsible for her incredible look.

Sofia was a vision

As for her hair, the doting mother swapped her iconic wavy locks for a slick, straight hair style which she paired with natural makeup including nude lipstick. She also added a gold rings and pretty earrings to finish off her look.

Sofia lives with her husband of five years Joe Manganiello, in an impressive $19.6million dollar LA mansion.

The incredible property boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on over half an acre of land of 12000 square feet.

The star is a doting mother to her son Manolo

It is nearly invisible from public view, hidden behind walls, gates, and a large hedge. There are soaring ceilings throughout and hardwood floors, while there is also a full-size gym, movie theater and a wine room.

The stunning Tuscan-style kitchen in the property is very recognizable to fans as it often provides the perfect backdrop for Sofia's countless fashion updates.

The star is also a doting mother to her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, got divorced in 1993 when Manolo was two years old.

